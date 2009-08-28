Daniel W. Drezner

What is realism?

As I was reading Paul Wolfowitz’s essay on Obama and realism, I kept thinking, “there’s realism and then there’s Realism.”  Small “r” realism consists of a recognition that there are some unpleasant truths in world politics that must be acknowledged if one is going to pursue a prudent foreign policy. If a government amasses significant ...

By
|
581640_090827_drezb2.jpg
WASHINGTON - APRIL 13: World Bank President Paul Wolfowitz speaks to the Doing Business Reformers' Club April 13, 2007 in Washington, DC. Wolfowitz has come under fire for his promotions that a woman he was romantically involved with received while working with the group. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

As I was reading Paul Wolfowitz’s essay on Obama and realism, I kept thinking, “there’s realism and then there’s Realism.” 

Small “r” realism consists of a recognition that there are some unpleasant truths in world politics that must be acknowledged if one is going to pursue a prudent foreign policy. If a government amasses significant capabilities or acts aggressively, it will tend to trigger balancing coalitions. International institutions are often feckless and hypocritical. Forcible regime change is really, really hard. Implacable hostility to powerful actors with different ideologies won’t work terribly well. Power is a relative measure and a resource that should be husbanded for important matters of state. You get the idea. 

Big “R” Realism is a theoretical paradigm that makes certain assumptions about what drives powerful actors in world politics, and derives interesting predictions (and occasional prescriptions) from those assumptions. Many of these predictions match up with small “r” realism (balancing behavior, useless international institutions, etc.). Many go beyond them, however. According to Realism, regime type is unimportant in explaining world politics. The democratic peace is a mirage. Strong states are better at foreign policy. Not all Realists agree on everything, but they agree on some big and not obvious things, and they all seem to publish in International Security an awful lot (don’t aske me to parse out the difference between defensive realists, neoclassical realists, structural realists, and offensive realists; if you do, well, I’m going to have this kind of reaction). 

The difference between the two “realisms” is one of purpose. Small “r” realism is a set of guidelines for real, live policymakers, and is intended to foster prudence. Big “R” Realism is intended to be more provocative to the point of caricature — i.e., to the point where Realists might have little difficulty incorporating zombies into their paradigm. It is certainly possible to be both. Behind closed doors, I have heard big “R” Realists proffer small “r” realist prescriptions that might contradict the academic paradigm. In public, it’s funny how Realists who believe that anarchy and the distribution of power are the only things that matter nevertheless rail against the pernicious influence of ethnic lobbies. 

(Continue reading…)

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

 @dandrezner
View
Comments
Tags: Obama Administration, Politics, U.S. Foreign Policy

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

Former U.S. National Security Advisor Zbigniew Brzezinski and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at the Nobel Peace Prize Forum in Oslo on Dec. 11, 2016. (Terje Bendiksby/AFP/Getty Images)

The World Wants You to Think Like a Realist

From Europe to Iran to North Korea, the world doesn't make sense anymore — unless you put all your illusions aside.

Voice |
Donald Trump attends a roundtable discon April 16, 2018 in Hialeah, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Has Trump Become a Realist?

America finally has a president who grasps the basic logic of offshore balancing in the Middle East.

Voice |
Henry Kissinger with National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster at The Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC on October 10, 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Grand Strategy Isn’t Grand Enough

The world’s best national security minds know to study every aspect of foreign policy. That’s not enough.

Argument |

Latest

Don’t Let Russia Get Its Way in Macedonia

Limit Migration to Save Migration

The Next Pandemic Will Be Arriving Shortly

America’s Most Expensive Fighter Jet Totaled in First-Ever Crash

Trump Needs to Start Worrying About Saudi Arabia’s Reform Efforts
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Taiwan Can Win a War With China 14922 Shares
  2. 2
    America’s Most Expensive Fighter Jet Totaled in First-Ever Crash 915 Shares
  3. 3
    Trump Needs to Start Worrying About Saudi Arabia’s Reform Efforts 23 Shares
  4. 4
    Socialists and Libertarians Need an Alliance Against the Establishment 1799 Shares
  5. 5
    Chinese Tourists Are Beijing's Newest Economic Weapon 329 Shares

Voices

America Is Not an Innocent Bystander in Yemen

You Can’t Treat Tuberculosis With Platitudes

Socialists and Libertarians Need an Alliance Against the Establishment