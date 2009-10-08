Passport
If Mbeki’s shoe fits…
Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has been implicated in the corruption trial of former police chief — and former Interpol President — Jackie Selebi. Convicted drug trafficker named Glenn Agliotti alleges that Selebi warned him about a British police investigation in exchange for cash and gifts. Allegedly, Selebi didn’t forget his friends: Agliotti said ...
Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has been implicated in the corruption trial of former police chief — and former Interpol President — Jackie Selebi. Convicted drug trafficker named Glenn Agliotti alleges that Selebi warned him about a British police investigation in exchange for cash and gifts. Allegedly, Selebi didn’t forget his friends:
Agliotti said he had been asked during a shopping spree with Selebi to buy shoes for the former president.
“I bought shoes for the accused and one other person, ex President Thabo Mbeki. We were at Grays shopping, the accused said he was looking to buy a pair of shoes for the president.”
“He indicated to the shop assistant that he needed to buy a size 7, if my memory serves me correctly, because the president had small and broad feet.”
Mbeki’s office was not immediately available for comment.
Critics of Mbeki accused him of protecting Selebi, suspended in 2008, despite repeated calls for his dismissal. Mbeki always rejected such accusations.
ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images
Trending
-
1
-
2Macron Needs to Attack Syria 3934 Shares
-
3Greece and Turkey Are Inching Toward War 5191 Shares
-
4Life Inside China’s Social Credit Laboratory 3712 Shares
-
5The New Cold War Is Boiling Over in Syria 1073 Shares
-
6
-
7
-
8Why China Will Win the Trade War 840 Shares
-
910 Conflicts to Watch in 2017 6922 Shares
-
10
Comments