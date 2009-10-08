If Mbeki’s shoe fits…

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has been implicated in the corruption trial of former police chief — and former Interpol President — Jackie Selebi. Convicted drug trafficker named Glenn Agliotti alleges that Selebi warned him about a British police investigation in exchange for cash and gifts. Allegedly, Selebi didn’t forget his friends:

Agliotti said he had been asked during a shopping spree with Selebi to buy shoes for the former president.

“I bought shoes for the accused and one other person, ex President Thabo Mbeki. We were at Grays shopping, the accused said he was looking to buy a pair of shoes for the president.”

“He indicated to the shop assistant that he needed to buy a size 7, if my memory serves me correctly, because the president had small and broad feet.”

Mbeki’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Critics of Mbeki accused him of protecting Selebi, suspended in 2008, despite repeated calls for his dismissal. Mbeki always rejected such accusations.