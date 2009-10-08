Passport

If Mbeki’s shoe fits…

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has been implicated in the corruption trial of former police chief — and former Interpol President — Jackie Selebi. Convicted drug trafficker named Glenn Agliotti alleges that Selebi warned him about a British police investigation in exchange for cash and gifts. Allegedly, Selebi didn’t forget his friends: Agliotti said ...

By
|
579675_091008_mbeki2.jpg
South Africa's former president Thabo Mbeki, heading an African Union (AU) panel on Darfur, addresses the media during a press conference in Khartoum on April 4, 2009. Mbeki, who arrived in Sudan on April 1, held talks with Sudanese officials on the country's conflict-ravaged Darfur region. Sudan expelled several aid groups from Darfur after the International Criminal Court issued in March an arrest warrant against President Omar al-Beshir, a decision opposed by the AU on grounds that it will jeopardise peace efforts in Africa's largest country. AFP PHOTO/ASHRAF SHAZLY (Photo credit should read ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images)

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has been implicated in the corruption trial of former police chief — and former Interpol President — Jackie Selebi. Convicted drug trafficker named Glenn Agliotti alleges that Selebi warned him about a British police investigation in exchange for cash and gifts. Allegedly, Selebi didn’t forget his friends:

Agliotti said he had been asked during a shopping spree with Selebi to buy shoes for the former president.

“I bought shoes for the accused and one other person, ex President Thabo Mbeki. We were at Grays shopping, the accused said he was looking to buy a pair of shoes for the president.”

“He indicated to the shop assistant that he needed to buy a size 7, if my memory serves me correctly, because the president had small and broad feet.”

Mbeki’s office was not immediately available for comment.

Critics of Mbeki accused him of protecting Selebi, suspended in 2008, despite repeated calls for his dismissal. Mbeki always rejected such accusations.

ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP/Getty Images

View
Comments
Tags: Africa, Corruption

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    The Chinese Communist Party Is Setting Up Cells at Universities Across America 10800 Shares
  2. 2
    Macron Needs to Attack Syria 3934 Shares
  3. 3
    Greece and Turkey Are Inching Toward War 5191 Shares
  4. 4
    Life Inside China’s Social Credit Laboratory 3712 Shares
  5. 5
    The New Cold War Is Boiling Over in Syria 1073 Shares
  6. 6
    Human Rights Groups Bristling at State Department Report 86 Shares
  7. 7
    Emmanuel Macron’s Critique of Pure Liberalism 66 Shares
  8. 8
    Why China Will Win the Trade War 840 Shares
  9. 9
    10 Conflicts to Watch in 2017 6922 Shares
  10. 10
    Army Service Could Be the Answer to Europe’s Integration Problem 821 Shares

Latest

Human Rights Groups Bristling at State Department Report

Make the Summit of the Americas Great Again

Congress Has Willfully Abdicated Its Responsibility Over War

Emmanuel Macron’s Critique of Pure Liberalism

The Scramble for Africa’s Athletes
See All Stories

Voices

Lost in the Middle East

Has Trump Become a Realist?

America’s First Reality TV War