In Box

The FP Quiz

Think you know the world? Then test your global knowledge with 8 questions that are sure to surprise.

By
|

1) How many of the top 200 universities in the world are in the United States?

 

a) 27

b) 42

c) 55

2) Which attracts more visitors annually?

 

a) The Louvre in Paris

b) The Grand Canyon in Arizona

c) The Great Wall of China

3) Gross national income per person is highest in ____.

a) Brazil

b) Turkey

c) Russia

4) How much of the world’s steel supply does the Arcelor Mittal conglomerate provide?

a) 5%

b) 10%

c) 20%

5) Internet users in which country are most likely to read a blog?

a) Australia

b) The United States

c) France

6) What percentage of India’s population is Muslim?

a) 13

b) 24

c) 31

7) What was the economic cost of Hurricane Katrina?

a) $50 billion

b) $125 billion

c) $200 billion

8) Women got the right to vote last in which of these countries?

a) New Zealand

b) France

c) Switzerland

Answers:

  1. C, 55. American academic dominance is unparalleled, especially at the top: U.S. schools make up 11 of the world’s top 20 universities.
  2. C, The Great Wall. The World Tourism Organization predicts that by 2020, China will be the world’s top tourist destination.
  3. B, Turkey. Despite Russia’s oil boom, Turkey at $4,710 still edges out Russia, $4,460, and Brazil, $3,460.
  4. B, 10%. The global steel industry is undergoing a massive consolidation. Four companies now meet more than a quarter of the world’s demand.
  5. C, France. Forty-six percent of adult French Internet users read a blog in September 2006, compared to about 37 percent of American users and around a quarter of Australian users.
  6. A, 13%. The percentage of Muslims in India is actually relatively low: Compare that figure with Indonesia, where Muslims constitute 88 percent of the population.
  7. B, $125 billion. The damage—equivalent to 1 percent of U.S. gross domestic product in 2005—was roughly double the average annual cost for all the world’s extreme weather events during the 1990s.
  8. C, Switzerland. Swiss women didn’t win the right to vote in federal elections until 1971. New Zealand, however, has had universal suffrage since 1893.
View
Comments
Tags: 158, Default, Free, In Box, Quiz

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

quiz

Quiz: Did World Leaders Really Say This About Trump in His First Month?

Can you separate the real quotes from the fake news?

The Cable |
STF/AFP/Getty Images

Quiz: The world’s deepest offshore oil-drilling platform sits in how many feet of water?
Passport |
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Quiz: Which country has the most women tennis players among the world’s top 200?
Passport |
Latest

Turkey’s Crackdown on Kurdish Mayors Could Backfire

Germany Chooses China Over the West

U.S. Plan to Guard Syrian Oil Fields Sows Confusion

China’s Surveillance State Has Tens of Millions of New Targets

Lebanon’s Year of Fire
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    Why is Turkey Fighting Syria's Kurds?
  2. 2
    Why Mordor Failed
  3. 3
    Canada’s Nationalist Gets a Polite Refusal
  4. 4
    Let a Thousand Parties Bloom
  5. 5
    Lebanon’s Year of Fire
Voices

Assad Is Now Syria’s Best-Case Scenario

The Fire in Syria Is Shedding Light on the United States

There’s Always a Next Time to Betray the Kurds