The FP Quiz
Think you know the world? Then test your global knowledge with 8 questions that are sure to surprise.
1) How many of the top 200 universities in the world are in the United States?
a) 27
b) 42
c) 55
2) Which attracts more visitors annually?
a) The Louvre in Paris
b) The Grand Canyon in Arizona
c) The Great Wall of China
3) Gross national income per person is highest in ____.
a) Brazil
b) Turkey
c) Russia
4) How much of the world’s steel supply does the Arcelor Mittal conglomerate provide?
a) 5%
b) 10%
c) 20%
5) Internet users in which country are most likely to read a blog?
a) Australia
b) The United States
c) France
6) What percentage of India’s population is Muslim?
a) 13
b) 24
c) 31
7) What was the economic cost of Hurricane Katrina?
a) $50 billion
b) $125 billion
c) $200 billion
8) Women got the right to vote last in which of these countries?
a) New Zealand
b) France
c) Switzerland
Answers:
- C, 55. American academic dominance is unparalleled, especially at the top: U.S. schools make up 11 of the world’s top 20 universities.
- C, The Great Wall. The World Tourism Organization predicts that by 2020, China will be the world’s top tourist destination.
- B, Turkey. Despite Russia’s oil boom, Turkey at $4,710 still edges out Russia, $4,460, and Brazil, $3,460.
- B, 10%. The global steel industry is undergoing a massive consolidation. Four companies now meet more than a quarter of the world’s demand.
- C, France. Forty-six percent of adult French Internet users read a blog in September 2006, compared to about 37 percent of American users and around a quarter of Australian users.
- A, 13%. The percentage of Muslims in India is actually relatively low: Compare that figure with Indonesia, where Muslims constitute 88 percent of the population.
- B, $125 billion. The damage—equivalent to 1 percent of U.S. gross domestic product in 2005—was roughly double the average annual cost for all the world’s extreme weather events during the 1990s.
- C, Switzerland. Swiss women didn’t win the right to vote in federal elections until 1971. New Zealand, however, has had universal suffrage since 1893.
