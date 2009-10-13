The FP Quiz

1) How many of the top 200 universities in the world are in the United States?

a) 27

b) 42

c) 55

2) Which attracts more visitors annually?

a) The Louvre in Paris

b) The Grand Canyon in Arizona

c) The Great Wall of China

3) Gross national income per person is highest in ____.

a) Brazil

b) Turkey

c) Russia

4) How much of the world’s steel supply does the Arcelor Mittal conglomerate provide?

a) 5%

b) 10%

c) 20%

5) Internet users in which country are most likely to read a blog?

a) Australia

b) The United States

c) France

6) What percentage of India’s population is Muslim?

a) 13

b) 24

c) 31

7) What was the economic cost of Hurricane Katrina?

a) $50 billion

b) $125 billion

c) $200 billion

8) Women got the right to vote last in which of these countries?

a) New Zealand

b) France

c) Switzerland

Answers: