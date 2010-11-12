Daniel W. Drezner

Open G-20 thread

In an ironic twist of fate, I don’t have the time to fully comment on the global political economy of the G-20 summit outcomes (except to say I told you so) because… er… I’m attending a global political economy conference. So talk amongst yourselves about the massive fail demonstrably non-cooperative outcome to answer the following query: ...

By
|

In an ironic twist of fate, I don’t have the time to fully comment on the global political economy of the G-20 summit outcomes (except to say I told you so) because… er… I’m attending a global political economy conference.

So talk amongst yourselves about the massive fail demonstrably non-cooperative outcome to answer the following query: Who wins and who loses in a world of non-cooperation? And if the G-20 countries can’t agree on what they’re supposed to negotiate, what will they talk about instead?

 Twitter: @dandrezner
Tags: Bretton Woods II, G-20, global governance, global political economy, Globalization, great power politics, International Relations

