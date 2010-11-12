Daniel W. Drezner
Open G-20 thread
In an ironic twist of fate, I don’t have the time to fully comment on the global political economy of the G-20 summit outcomes (except to say I told you so) because… er… I’m attending a global political economy conference.
So talk amongst yourselves about the
massive fail demonstrably non-cooperative outcome to answer the following query: Who wins and who loses in a world of non-cooperation? And if the G-20 countries can’t agree on what they’re supposed to negotiate, what will they talk about instead?
