A threat to bury our military history

I hear the Army is contemplating closing the Army Heritage Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, which includes the Army’s wonderful Military History Institute, where I have been doing a lot of research in recent months.

If anyone out there has some sway with the Army or with members of Congress, please tell them this is an awful idea. As I do research, I watch of stream of visitors come in and ask the very helpful staff for information about what granpa did in World War II, Korea, or Vietnam. At a time when we are fighting “1 percent wars,” this is a good way of connecting the other 99 percent of society to the military.