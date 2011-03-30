Best Defense

A threat to bury our military history

I hear the Army is contemplating closing the Army Heritage Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, which includes the Army’s wonderful Military History Institute, where I have been doing a lot of research in recent months. If anyone out there has some sway with the Army or with members of Congress, please tell them this is ...

By
|
carlisle.army.mil
carlisle.army.mil

I hear the Army is contemplating closing the Army Heritage Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, which includes the Army’s wonderful Military History Institute, where I have been doing a lot of research in recent months.

If anyone out there has some sway with the Army or with members of Congress, please tell them this is an awful idea. As I do research, I watch of stream of visitors come in and ask the very helpful staff for information about what granpa did in World War II, Korea, or Vietnam. At a time when we are fighting “1 percent wars,” this is a good way of connecting the other 99 percent of society to the military.

 

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

View
Comments
Tags: History, Military

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Macron Needs to Attack Syria 2096 Shares
  2. 2
    Life Inside China’s Social Credit Laboratory 2795 Shares
  3. 3
    For a Second Strike on Syria, Trump Will Have to Go Big 574 Shares
  4. 4
    The End of Human Rights? 216 Shares
  5. 5
    Mapped: 38 U.S. Ambassadorships Remain Empty 721 Shares
  6. 6
    Thus Spoke Jordan Peterson 5505 Shares
  7. 7
    The Nonviolent Violence of Hamas 1310 Shares
  8. 8
    First They Came for the Rohingya 242 Shares
  9. 9
    Canada's Trump? 91 Shares
  10. 10
    America Can't Be Trusted Anymore 2 Shares

Latest

Zuckerberg: We’re in an ‘Arms Race’ With Russia, but AI Will Save Us

America Can’t Be Trusted Anymore

Is Germany Souring on Russia’s Nord Stream?

Asia’s Authoritarians Are Big Fans of Regulating Facebook

Canada’s Trump?
See All Stories

Voices

America Can’t Be Trusted Anymore

Trump’s Syria Policy Isn’t Retrenchment. It’s Pandering.

John Bolton Can’t Be Contained