The Cable

Rumsfeld gets stopped by TSA at airport

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld was on the other side of the homeland security policies his administration helped to create today when he was held up and patted down at the airport after setting off the metal detectors on his way to board a flight. “It takes those of us with two titanium hips and ...

By
|
551763_110714_11rummy12.jpg

Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld was on the other side of the homeland security policies his administration helped to create today when he was held up and patted down at the airport after setting off the metal detectors on his way to board a flight.

“It takes those of us with two titanium hips and a titanium shoulder a bit longer to get through TSA,” Rumsfeld posted on his Twitter feed earlier this afternoon.

He even linked to TMZ, which broke the story and posted the pictures of Rummy getting the full treatment by TSA officials at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. Rumsfeld took it all in good stride and was recognized by several uniformed soldiers passing through the terminal, TMZ reported.

Rumsfeld was in Chicago to attend a panel and luncheon hosted by the Heritage Foundation and was on the way to Grand Rapids, MI to attend the funeral of Betty Ford, whom he called “one of America’s most beloved first ladies.”

View
Comments
Tag: Flash Points

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Nobody Knows Anything About China 3134 Shares
  2. 2
    Bolton Expected to ‘Clean House’ 4628 Shares
  3. 3
    Welcome to the Dick Cheney Administration 1499 Shares
  4. 4
    John Bolton Is a National Security Threat 4113 Shares
  5. 5
    Meet Trump's New, Homophobic Public Health Quack 711 Shares
  6. 6
    Russia’s Clash With the West Is About Geography, Not Ideology 7412 Shares
  7. 7
    The Middle East’s Age of Innocence Is Over 603 Shares
  8. 8
    Teflon Trudeau Is His Own Worst Enemy 1474 Shares
  9. 9
    10 Conflicts to Watch in 2018 2240 Shares
  10. 10
    Russia Is in the Middle East to Stay 1272 Shares

Latest

Bolton Expected to ‘Clean House’

Meet Trump’s New, Homophobic Public Health Quack

Give John Bolton a Chance

3 Steps Trump Should Take Before Meeting Kim Jong Un

John Bolton Is a National Security Threat
See All Stories

Voices

Meet Trump’s New, Homophobic Public Health Quack

Welcome to the Dick Cheney Administration

Theresa May Should Go After Putin’s Debt