The Top 10 International Relations Ph.D. Rankings

These rankings are part of the Teaching, Research, and International Policy (TRIP) survey, conducted by Paul C. Avey, Michael C. Desch, James D. Long, Daniel Maliniak, Susan Peterson, and Michael J. Tierney. All additional information provided was added by Foreign Policy and is not part of the survey results.

1. Harvard University

Admitted class size: 14-26

Average time to graduate: 5-6 years

Funding: All admitted students considered for fellowships, amounting to full/partial tuition and stipends

Star professors: Robert Bates, Jeffry Frieden, Stephen M. Walt

Website: http://www.gov.harvard.edu/graduate-program

2. Princeton University

Admitted class size: 40

Average time to graduate: 5 years, minimum

Funding: Full tuition funding for four years, including living stipends

Star professors: Robert Keohane, Uwe Reindhart, Anne-Marie Slaughter,

Website: http://wws.princeton.edu/

3. Stanford University

Admitted class size: 12

Average time to graduate: N/A

Funding: Full tuition and living stipend provided

Star professors: Francis Fukuyama, Stephen Krasner, Condoleezza Rice

Website: http://politicalscience.stanford.edu/

4. Columbia University

Admitted class size: 20

Average time to graduate: 5-7 years

Funding: Guaranteed five-year fellowship, including living stipends

Star professors: Jagdish Bhagwati, Robert Jervis, Jeffrey Sachs

Website: http://www.columbia.edu/cu/polisci/index.html

5. Yale University

Admitted class size: 23

Average time to graduate: 6.7

Funding: Guaranteed funding for five years. The first four years of tuition are guaranteed, followed by a university dissertation fellowship

Star professors: Bruce Ackerman, David Cameron, Bruce Russett

Website: http://www.yale.edu/polisci/index.html

5. University of Chicago

Admitted class size: 15-20

Average time to graduate: N/A

Funding: Full tuition, plus $21,000 for five years, including $3,000 summer funding

Star professors: John Mearsheimer, Robert Pape





7. University of California/San Diego

Admitted class size: 15-20

Average time to graduate: 5-6 years

Funding: Guaranteed for four years, followed by teaching assistantships

Star professors: Peter Gourevitch, Larry Krause, Susan Shirk

Website: http://irps.ucsd.edu/programs/phd-in-political-science-and-international-affairs-phd/

8. University of California/Berkeley

Admitted class size: 18-26

Average time to graduate: 5-6 years, including 1 year of field research

Funding: Five years of funding via fellowships, research, and teaching assistantships, (contingent on California residency)

Star professors: Barry Eichengreen

Website: http://polisci.berkeley.edu/

9. University of Michigan/Ann Arbor

Admitted class size: 12-17

Average time to graduate: 4-6 years

Funding: Five years of funding, including a fellowship for the first year

Star professors: Paul Courant, Kenneth Lieberthal Website: http://www.lsa.umich.edu/polisci/

9. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Admitted Class Size: 7-11

Average Time to Graduate: 5-6 years

Funding: Five years of funding, including nine-month stipends

Star professors: Daron Acemoglu, Barry R. Posen, Daniel Posner

Website: http://web.mit.edu/polisci/academic-programs/graduate/phd.shtml