The Cable

NSA Chief: Cybercrime constitutes the “greatest transfer of wealth in history”

The loss of industrial information and intellectual property through cyber espionage constitutes the “greatest transfer of wealth in history,” the nation’s top cyber warrior Gen. Keith Alexander said Monday. U.S. companies lose about $250 billion per year through intellectual property theft, with another $114 billion lost due to cyber crime, a number that rises to ...

By
|
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The loss of industrial information and intellectual property through cyber espionage constitutes the “greatest transfer of wealth in history,” the nation’s top cyber warrior Gen. Keith Alexander said Monday.

U.S. companies lose about $250 billion per year through intellectual property theft, with another $114 billion lost due to cyber crime, a number that rises to $338 billion when the costs of down time due to crime are taken into account, said Alexander, the director of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. Cyber Command, in remarks Monday at the American Enterprise Institute.

“That’s our future disappearing in front of us,” Alexander said, quoting industry numbers to estimate that $1 trillion was spent globally last year on dealing with cyber espionage and cyber crime.

But the real threat on the Internet will come when cyber attacks become militarized, a threat the U.S. must deal with now, he said.

“What we need to worry about is when these transition from disruptive to destructive attacks, which is going to happen…. We have to be ready for that,” Alexander said. “This is even more difficult to the nuclear deterrent strategies we used to think about in the past.”

There are 75 million unique pieces of malware in the database of McAfee, a leading cyber security company, Alexander said. Botnets, networks of compromised computers controlled remotely, send out 89.5 billion unsolicited e-mails per day, about one third of all emails sent. Over 100 countries have network exploitation capabilities, he said.

The number of cyber attacks rose 44 percent in 2011, malware increased by 60 percent, and the number of attacks on critical U.S. infrastructure rose from 9 in 2009 to more than 160 in 2011, Alexander said.

The major companies who have suffered successful cyber attacks since 2011 include Google, Booz Allen, Mitsubishi, Sony, AT&T, Visa, Stratfor, Chamber of Commerce, Symantec, Nissan, Visa, and Mastercard, he said. For every known attack, about 100 are successful and never detected, he added.

“The theft of intellectual property is astounding and we’ve got to stop that, and my part of that is we need to have a viable defense,” he said.

Alexander called on Congress to pass cyber legislation, although he declined to endorse any particular bill moving its way through congress. He quoted Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta as warning of a cyber “Pearl Harbor,” and quoted Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calling for a new U.S.-China dialogue on cyber issues.

He said that the U.S. government and its interlocutors should move to cloud-based computing, arguing that security in the cloud is more agile and responsive to threats, although not perfect. “We know that the system we are on today is not secure.”

The U.S. government also needs more situational awareness in cyberspace and a more organized and active cadre of military cyber warriors to respond to threats, according to Alexander. “We need to build a trained and ready cyber force with the right number and the right capacity,” he said.

“The conflict is growing, the probably for crisis is mounting.  While we have the time, we should think about and enact those things that ensure our security in this area,” he said. “And do it now, before the crisis.”

 Twitter: @joshrogin
View
Comments
Tags: Internet, Military, Science & Technology

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Read More

French President Francois Hollande (2-R) greets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), as French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal (L) and France's Prime Minister Manuel Valls (2-L) look on, during the arrivals for the COP21 United Nations Climate Change Conference on November 30, 2015 in Le Bourget, outside Paris. More than 150 world leaders are meeting under heightened security, for the 21st Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP21/CMP11), also known as Paris 2015 from November 30 to December 11. AFP PHOTO / POOL / CHRISTOPHE ENA / AFP / POOL / CHRISTOPHE ENA (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE ENA/AFP/Getty Images)

India a Key Player in Paris Climate Change Summit; NATO Pledges Annual Funding to Afghan Security Forces until 2020; Pakistani and International Organizations Call to Halt Cybercrime Bill; UNICEF to Nepal: Blockade Endangers Children
The South Asia Channel |
,
Han Kuo-yu at a rally in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov. 24, 2018.

Chinese Cyber-Operatives Boosted Taiwan’s Insurgent Candidate

Han Kuo-yu came out of nowhere to win a critical election. But he had a little help from the mainland.

Dispatch |
This photograph, posed as an illustration on May 12, 2017, shows the website of the NHS: East and North Hertfordshire notifying users of the aftermath of a cyberattack on its network taken in London.

Cyberdeterrence Needs People, Not Weapons

Mass mobilization might be the best line of defense in a world of online warfare.

Argument |

Latest

Can Boris Johnson’s Brexit Guru Banish Nativist Populism From British Politics?

Our Top Weekend Reads

The Coming Sand Wars

America Ignored

Universities Are Turning a Blind Eye to Chinese Bullies
See All Stories

Trending

  1. 1
    America Ignored
  2. 2
    India’s Sudden Kashmir Move Could Backfire Badly
  3. 3
    Who Will Save the Amazon (and How)?
  4. 4
    Can Boris Johnson’s Brexit Guru Banish Nativist Populism From British Politics?
  5. 5
    Universities Are Turning a Blind Eye to Chinese Bullies

Voices

Who Will Save the Amazon (and How)?

Iran Owns the Persian Gulf Now

Yesterday’s Cold War Shows How to Beat China Today