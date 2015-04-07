Best Defense

Annals of civilian control: Queen Victoria’s short leash on her army

Here’s something I learned from Andrew Roberts’ quirky book Eminent Churchillians: “Queen Victoria insisted that every military appointment over the rank of colonel was submitted to her before it was made.”

Here’s something I learned from Andrew Roberts’ quirky book Eminent Churchillians: “Queen Victoria insisted that every military appointment over the rank of colonel was submitted to her before it was made.” Hmm — she even looked a bit like Rumsfeld. Emery Walker/Wikimedia Commons

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola By Taboola