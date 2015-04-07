Best Defense
Annals of civilian control: Queen Victoria’s short leash on her army
Here’s something I learned from Andrew Roberts’ quirky book Eminent Churchillians: “Queen Victoria insisted that every military appointment over the rank of colonel was submitted to her before it was made.”
Here’s something I learned from Andrew Roberts’ quirky book Eminent Churchillians: “Queen Victoria insisted that every military appointment over the rank of colonel was submitted to her before it was made.” Hmm — she even looked a bit like Rumsfeld.
Emery Walker/Wikimedia Commons
Trending
-
1The World Wants You to Think Like a Realist 3320 Shares
-
2
-
3How Ireland Beat Dark Ads 1028 Shares
-
4
-
5Iran Wants to Stay in Syria Forever 784 Shares
-
6
-
7
-
8Caught on Camera: India’s Broken Media 404 Shares
-
9Modi Needs to Show India Has Teeth 354 Shares
-
10
Comments