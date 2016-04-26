Best Defense

You have to be Chinese to get Sun Tzu?

“If one had to be Chinese to understand strategic thought, can only a German (A European? a Westerner?) understand On War?” — Eugenia Kiesling, in a review in the April 2016 issue of the “Journal of Military History” of a recent book about Sun Tzu. Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

