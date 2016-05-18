Best Defense
Army training gets waaaay more serious
An infantryman training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., let loose with live rounds the other day, hitting an Apache at least four times.
An infantryman training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., let loose with live rounds the other day, hitting an Apache at least four times.
It is unclear why he thought this was a good idea.
Photo credit: U.S. Army/Wikimedia Commons
Trending
-
1Obama congratulates Putin for election "win" 8300 Shares
-
2The New Dutch Disease Is White Nationalism 527 Shares
-
310 Conflicts to Watch in 2018 2233 Shares
-
4
-
5
-
6The Clock Is Already Ticking on Mike Pompeo 469 Shares
-
7
-
8
-
9Fantasy Island 175 Shares
Comments