Best Defense

Army training gets waaaay more serious

An infantryman training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., let loose with live rounds the other day, hitting an Apache at least four times.

By
|
767px-AH-64D_Apache_Longbow

 

An infantryman training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., let loose with live rounds the other day, hitting an Apache at least four times.

It is unclear why he thought this was a good idea.

Photo credit: U.S. Army/Wikimedia Commons

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

View
Comments
Tags: Best Defense, Military, Voice

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Obama congratulates Putin for election "win" 8300 Shares
  2. 2
    The New Dutch Disease Is White Nationalism 527 Shares
  3. 3
    10 Conflicts to Watch in 2018 2233 Shares
  4. 4
    New House Bills Take Aim at Foreign Propaganda 42 Shares
  5. 5
    The U.S. Alliance With Turkey Is Worth Preserving 551 Shares
  6. 6
    The Clock Is Already Ticking on Mike Pompeo 469 Shares
  7. 7
    The Middle East’s Age of Innocence Is Over 2 Shares
  8. 8
    Russia’s Clash With the West Is About Geography, Not Ideology 5726 Shares
  9. 9
    Fantasy Island 175 Shares

Latest

The Middle East’s Age of Innocence Is Over

The New Dutch Disease Is White Nationalism

‘Fixing’ the Iran Nuke Deal Ahead of North Korea Talks Is a Terrible Idea

New House Bills Take Aim at Foreign Propaganda

The U.S. Alliance With Turkey Is Worth Preserving
See All Stories

Voices

The Middle East’s Age of Innocence Is Over

The Middle East Needs a Steady Boyfriend

Give North Korea All the Prestige It Wants