An admiral pleads guilty, and a question about Differently Sized Leonard

Rear Adm. Robert Gilbeau pled guilty yesterday to a felony charge of making false statements to investigators. He’s now looking at time behind bars.

That’s kinda big. How come there hasn’t been more commentary on the Fat Leonard scandal? Seems kind of big when the Navy’s most important command seems to be honeycombed with corruption.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons