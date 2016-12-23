Things I didn’t know (nautical edition)
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
-
— The ratio of fresh water on Earth to the planet’s salt water is 1:6750
— The redder the rainbow, the bigger the raindrops
— Tides are higher when air pressure is lower
— A “thalweg” legally is the boundary between states. It follows the lowest points in a river or stream valley.
— Sailors used to shit into the hold if they weren’t watched. (Much warmer than going over the side at the “head” of the boat.)
— “There is no mention of tides in the Bible as the Mediterranean is too small to generate big tides.”
Photo credit: Wikimedia commons