Things I didn’t know (nautical edition)

— The ratio of fresh water on Earth to the planet’s salt water is 1:6750

— The redder the rainbow, the bigger the raindrops

— Tides are higher when air pressure is lower

— A “thalweg” legally is the boundary between states. It follows the lowest points in a river or stream valley.

— Sailors used to shit into the hold if they weren’t watched. (Much warmer than going over the side at the “head” of the boat.)

— “There is no mention of tides in the Bible as the Mediterranean is too small to generate big tides.”

Photo credit: Wikimedia commons