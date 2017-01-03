Which state has worst National Guard?
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
-
I hear some crazy stories. But you all probably hear worse.
So herewith, an open blog post: Using whatever criteria you like (poor leadership, corrupt senior NCOs, lousy training, extreme politicization, low standards), in your experience, what state has the absolute worst National Guard?
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons