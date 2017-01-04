‘Proceedings’ publishes a critical letter

This is unusual to see in a military magazine, isn’t it? A retired Navy captain writes to the Navy’s professional magazine to ask two questions: “Why is the lack of ‘dare’ in Institute conferences so glaring, and why is there so little in ‘Proceedings’ that is out of the Navy ‘box?'”

Good for “Proceedings.” Publishing the letter indicates a new self-confidence in an publication that has had its ups and downs.

Photo credit: Proceedings Magazine