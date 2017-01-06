Another danger of warrior culture?
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
Are wars won by fights or by demographic and economic power? If you think the former, then the warrior culture may not be a bad thing. But if you think the latter, then you should worry that “warrior-ism” leads to logistics and other support functions receiving insufficient attention from top leaders.
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons