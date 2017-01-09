A New Best Defense Contest: Okay, What Should a Military ‘Professional’ Profess?

It’s been a long time since we had a Best Defense contest. So here is one: What should a military professional profess?

It isn’t as easy as it sounds. It can’t be just “patriotic” because it should have application to the militaries of other countries. What’s more, you only get 150 words to answer. Deadline is the end of February. The best or at least most interesting answers will run in March.

I’m asking this now because I suspect we will see some tests of military professionalism in the coming weeks and months. So, little grasshoppers, sharpen your pencils and send the results to me at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com

Or post them below on this item, if you like.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons