It’s the End of the World as We Know It

On this week’s episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf talks with Richard Haass about his latest book, A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order, released on January 10. Haass argues that the world order as we know it is quickly becoming a world of disorder, an era of unknown and unprecedented changes.

Rothkopf and Haass run through a brief history of the pre- and post-World War II eras and the developments that were born from these dramatic and calamitous periods. From the Industrial Revolution to America’s dominance on the world stage, there’s no doubt that much progress has been made. But assertive and emergent powers like Russia and China challenge these gains. What does the diminishment of the European Union mean for the international order? And what about the increasing danger and risk of cyberspace? These are just a handful of significant changes, argues Haass, that threaten to upend the world order as we know it, with the potential to take us into a time of anarchy and chaos.

Richard Haass is the President of the Council on Foreign Relations and author of A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order, released January 10. Follow him on Twitter at: @RichardHaass.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter at: @djrothkopf.

