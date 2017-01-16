Women vs. the Machine

Photo credit: KEVIN VAN AELST/ Foreign Policy

Like most female professionals working in technology or security circles, Roff can recite story after story about being the only woman at the table. A crystalizing example of sitting on the sidelines happened in 2014, while she was attending the first meeting of informal experts on autonomous weapons systems at the United Nations Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW) in Geneva. The topic of debate: killer robots.

“It became an ongoing joke that I was the token woman,” Roff says. So she went on eBay and found a 1955 transit token from Hawaii with a hula dancer. “I put it on a chain, and I started wearing it to every single meeting that I went to.”

Research in 2014 from Gartner, an information technology research and advisory corporation, showed that women occupy only 11.2 percent of technology leadership jobs in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East; 11.5 percent in Asia; 13.4 percent in Latin America; and 18.1 percent in North America. Throughout the tech sector, “women, in particular, are heavily underrepresented,” according to a report from a symposium held by the White House and New York University’s Information Law Institute. “The situation is even more severe in AI,” the report states.

Part of the fears about women’s lack of leverage is rooted in how few enter the field at all. Women receive approximately 18 percent of bachelor’s degrees and 21 percent of doctoral degrees in computer and information sciences. A study by Accenture and Girls Who Code predicted that women will hold one in five tech jobs in the United States by 2025.

There are efforts, however inceptive, to correct this disparity. In 2015, Stanford University created an artificial intelligence program for high school girls to address the shortage of women in tech. The Carnegie Mellon Robotics Institute has also launched an after-school robotics team for high school and middle school girls. But it remains a struggle not just to attract but to keep women in the field. In the Accenture report, “Cracking the Gender Code,” the authors call for more female teachers and mentors in technology to encourage young women along the way: “These role models can inspire college girls, whether they major in the humanities or in STEM disciplines, to take interest in joining the computing workforce and provide them with the essential impetus and direction needed to do so.”

Women must also push to be in policy-planning meetings about artificial intelligence, Roff says. She remembers having wine three years ago after sessions at the CCW in Geneva with a few other women in the field, as they complained about the lack of gender representation on expert panels. (Seventeen experts were invited to speak during the plenary, and none were women.) When it came to the important discussions of arms control, security, and peace, Roff remembers, “We were all kind of relegated to the back benches.” She and others met for a drink at a cafe “and laid out what we saw as the man-panel problem.” The women decided to bring the issue before the CCW member states, and she recalls the first response they received: “There are no women on this issue.” Still, some member states raised it in the plenary session. Roff’s peers began developing a list of female candidates working in autonomous weapons. “One by one, NGOs started to come out and claim they wouldn’t participate if there were all-male panels,” she says. “Equally important was that the ambassador leading the Informal Meeting of Experts, Michael Biontino, was on board with creating more gender balance.” Gender representation at the conference has improved each year since then, with a growing list of invited female speakers, including Roff herself.

Concerns about what will happen to women in a future filled with artificial intelligence that develops without careful oversight were recently raised at the WEF’s annual meeting. And a series of public workshops on the social and economic implications of artificial intelligence convened under the Obama administration concluded that gender concerns will be pushed aside if diversity in the field does not improve.

An October 2016 report by the National Science and Technology Council, “Preparing for the Future of Artificial Intelligence,” calls the shortage of women and minorities “one of the most critical and high-priority challenges for computer science and AI.” In its National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan, the council prioritizes “improving fairness, transparency, and accountability-by-design.” Humans must be able to clearly interpret and evaluate intelligent designs to monitor and hold the systems accountable for biases, warns the council’s report. In its closing sections, the report calls on scientists to study justice, fairness, social norms, and ethics, and to determine how they can be more responsibly incorporated into the architecture and engineering of artificial intelligence. The White House endorsed the recommended objectives for federally funded artificial intelligence research. “The ultimate goal of this research is to produce new AI knowledge and technologies that provide a range of positive benefits to society, while minimizing the negative impacts,” the report states.

Women like Roff want to push that call even further. In her mind, there’s no waiting. Feminist ethics and theories must take the lead in the world’s ensuing reality, she says. “Feminism looks at these relationships under a microscope,” she says, and poses the uncomfortable questions about forward-charging technology and all the hierarchies within it.

“Are there abuses of power? What is the value happening here? Why are we doing this? Who is subordinate?” Roff asks. “And who is in charge?”

