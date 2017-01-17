Trump: End of the imperial presidency?
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
A smart conservative friend of mine predicts that Donald Trump thinks he is coming in as emperor, but actually is appointing such a bunch of screw-ups to the White House staff, with a series of conflicting agendas, that he will erode the imperial presidency.
I suspect he is right. The next four years may be the best time to be a House or Senate chairman or party leader than in the previous 100.
