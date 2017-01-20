A day of quiet regret and reflection
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
Today is a day of regret and reflection for me and many readers of this blog. If you are one of those and are religious, pray. If not, perhaps meditate. If despairing, take consolation in nature, family or friends. Don’t lose faith.
And if you are one of those celebrating, please don’t come whining to me in a couple of years when the Trump administration falls apart like a cheap suit.
Photo credit: Flickr