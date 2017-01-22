Tony Soprano visits the CIA HQ: Who does Trump think he is fooling with this?
Read it aloud in a Tony Soprano accent:
“And they sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the Intelligence Community. And I just want to let you know, the reason you’re the Number One stop is exactly the opposite. Exactly. And they understand that too.”
“And I was explaining about the numbers. We did a thing yesterday, the speech, and everybody really liked the speech, you had to right?” [applause — not clear whether led by CIA personnel or Trump people trucked in]
“We had a massive field of people. You saw that. Packed.”
