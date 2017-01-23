Best Defense contest predictions on President Trump’s first foreign policy crisis, and I gots to say, March is looking pretty busy
Shava Nerad
South China Sea, almost immediately
Hunter Pauli
Mexico – January 2017
Rich Ford
Russia, January 2017
Mario Chiu
U.S, terrorism, January 2017
James Gelvin
Jerusalem, end of January/beginning of February.
Frankie Miranda
North Korea, late Jan/Feb
Dan Santella
Barbara Disco
North Korea, February 2017
@_Orwell
China, February, 2017
Eric Shimp
Hythm Shibl
China, February 2017 – specifically S. China Sea
Doug Samuelson
Israel / Palestine, February 2017
Peter Lucier
Germany, February 2017
@cao_đẹp1
Iran, February 2017
Oluwaseun M. Faleye
Eastern Europe, February 2017
JA Vasquez
Ukraine – Late Feb
(Russian induced on Ukraine territory)
Aidan Hehir
Kosovo, March 2017
Jonathan Heimer
Mexico, March 2017
Joe Mazzafro
United States (cybercrisis), mid-March 2017
stormageddon
Venezuela’s collapse, March 2017
Michael Vredenburg
South China Sea/West Philippine Sea, March 2017
Kevin Adams
Lithuania, March 2017
Stewart Schoder
Turkey, March 2017
Paul Rosenzweig
Paj Sandhu
Ukraine, March 2017
John Reid
Israel, March 2017
Logan Machowski
Iran, March 2017
Chris Govekar
Iran, April 2017
Thom
China, April 2017
Will Draxler
Estonia, April 2017
Matthew Collins
Chinese Trade Policy, April 2017
Jeffrey Stern
Germany, April 2017
Nick Kirby
North Korea/China, April 2017
Gold Star Fahda
Mexico, April 2017
AJLemons
Iraq, April 2017
Miles McNerney
Ukraine .May 2017
Cameron Gallagher
North Korea, May 2017
Harry Rosenthal
Venezuela, May, 2017
Seacoaster37
Israel/Palestine, June 2017
Conrad Truedson
North Korea, June 2017
Frank Moore
Iran, June 2017
USAF Pilot-RET
Tested by Iranian acts, July 2017
WWIIFanatic
Afghanistan, July 2017
