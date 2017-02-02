Voice

Trump’s foreign policy tweetstorm

  • By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
Lots to chew on here from President Donald Trump’s Thursday morning tweetstorm. And he doesn’t even get into his comments about military incursions into Mexico.

My first question is this: Both Iran and Russia have oil-based economies. If Iran was ready to collapse, should not Vladimir Putin’s Russia be as well?

And as Carl Forsling points out, why are we messing around an ally with Australia while playing footsie with Putin?

Photo credit: Flickr