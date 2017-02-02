Trump’s foreign policy tweetstorm

Lots to chew on here from President Donald Trump’s Thursday morning tweetstorm. And he doesn’t even get into his comments about military incursions into Mexico.

My first question is this: Both Iran and Russia have oil-based economies. If Iran was ready to collapse, should not Vladimir Putin’s Russia be as well?

And as Carl Forsling points out, why are we messing around an ally with Australia while playing footsie with Putin?

Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Attending Chief Ryan Owens' Dignified Transfer yesterday with my daughter Ivanka was my great honor. To a great and brave man – thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Photo credit: Flickr