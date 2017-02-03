Firings and such

— The former chief of the Air Mobility Command got busted from four stars to two stars for coercing a subordinate officer into having sex with him three times. Retired Gen. Arthur Lichte apparently would have been recalled to active duty for a court martial except that he had outrun the statute of limitations. He maintains that the sex acts were consensual; the officer disagrees.

— The Marines fired another squadron commander at Miramar. And yet another. Hard-working Jeff Schogol of Navy Times quotes from an internal investigation that, “The multiple inspection failures were a consequence of Lt. Col. Workman’s unwillingness to listen to his maintenance department leadership and to comply with suggested adjustments.”

— The USS Antietam, a cruiser, ran aground in Tokyo Bay. My feeling is, If you ain’t grounding, you ain’t sailing! But the Navy takes a harder view.

— The no. 2 guy in the Canadian military was “suspended.” No one is saying why, but it may have been a leak.

— I think the chief engineer of the Russian aircraft carrier Kuznetsov should get an Order of Putin medal or something.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons