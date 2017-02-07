Is the Pentagon trolling Trump?

This is the official photograph released by the Defense Department of the president’s arrival at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Monday. What does President Donald Trump’s arm angle remind you of?

Btw, this is what he said there about terrorism and the media: “And all across Europe, you’ve seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported and, in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that.” The Paris attacks were unreported?

Photo credit: U.S. Department of Defense