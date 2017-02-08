What You’ve Been Missing Following Trump’s Every Tweet

On this episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf, Susan Hennessey, Julia Ioffe, and Kori Schake discuss the issues that have fallen off the radar in the past few weeks. With a news cycle resetting almost by the hour, what are we missing or letting be swept under the rug? From the ongoing Russia election investigation to the alleged voter fraud that Donald Trump claims gave Hillary Clinton the popular vote, from Trump’s money trail to his attempts to delegitimize the media, how can we possibly find answers when a new crisis pops up every day?

Looking to foreign policy, how will Trump — a decidedly non-rational actor — react if, say, Russia invades Latvia? Will he ignore Article 5 of the NATO treaty like he has alluded to? What message will this send to our allies across Europe and beyond? In any other era, these critical issues would dominate a news cycle for weeks, if not months. But not anymore.

Susan Hennessey is a fellow in national security in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. She is also managing editor of the Lawfare blog. Follow her on Twitter at: @Susan_Hennessey.

Julia Ioffe is a former FP Voices columnist and is currently a staff writer for The Atlantic. Follow her on Twitter at: @juliaioffe.

Kori Schake is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, where she focuses on military history, and a former foreign-policy advisor to Sen. John McCain. Follow her on Twitter at: @KoriSchake.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter at: @djrothkopf.

