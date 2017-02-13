If Countries Could Send Each Other Valentine’s Day Greetings …
- By Emily TamkinEmily Tamkin is a staff writer at Foreign Policy.
Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. The holiday is not celebrated all around the world (and is in fact banned in some parts of it), but love between nations exists throughout the globe, even in these tense, trying times.
Here, then, are some Valentine’s greetings that various countries probably won’t send each other, but could.
From: Mexico
To: Canada
You’re my northern star,
My great white friend.
Let’s still have each other
If NAFTA ends?
From: Japan
To: China
You could be my boo.
Please stop sending your Coast Guard
By the Senkaku.
From: Gambia
To: West African regional leaders
Love means
That “sorry,” you never have to say.
Also,
Thanks for making our dictator go away.
From: The European Union
To: Germany, France, the Netherlands, and maybe Italy
We’re all Europeans,
All birds of a feather.
Those who have elections this year,
Let’s please keep it together.
From: Russia
To: The United States
Be mine.
