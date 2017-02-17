Quiz: Did World Leaders Really Say This About Trump in His First Month?

Monday marks exactly one month since U.S. President Donald Trump took office. Can you believe it? It’s already been a month! Time flies.

In honor of the occasion, we’ve put together this quiz composed of some comments world leaders did not say during Trump’s first month, and some they very much did. Can you tell which is which? There is truly only one way to find out:

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission

“I am very much against letting ourselves be pushed into this. I don’t like our American friends narrowing down this concept of security to the military … If you look at what Europe is doing in defense, plus development aid, plus humanitarian aid, the comparison with the United States looks rather different.”

Vicente Fox, former president of Mexico

“You know what’s really fake, Donald Trump? Everything you say! The world isn’t like you envision it, please look above your fucking wall.”

Mikheil Janelidze, minister of foreign affairs of Georgia

“Georgia is USA’s strong partner and an ally in the region.”

Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada

“The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they choose to govern.”

Shinzo Abe, prime minister of Japan

“I think Trump shared the view that our monetary policy is not for currency manipulation but for ending deflation.”

Jiri Ovcacek, spokesperson for Milos Zeman, president of the Czech Republic

“U.S. President Trump protects his country, he’s concerned with the safety of his citizens. Exactly what EU elites do not do.”

Theresa May, prime minister of the United Kingdom

“I’ve been listening to the president, and the president has been listening to me.”

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia

“I don’t know Mr. Trump, I have never met him. I don’t know what he will do in the international arena, so I have no reason either to attack him, criticize him or defend him.”

Malcolm Turnbull, prime minister of Australia

“A very great politician, Winston Churchill, once said that politicians complaining about the newspapers is like a sailor complaining about the sea.”

Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany

“Why is this happening to me?”

Answers

Yes, that was Jean-Claude Juncker

Yes, that was Vicente Fox

Yes, that was Mikheil Janelidze

Yes, that was Justin Trudeau

Yes, that was Shinzo Abe

Yes, that was Jiri Ovcacek

Yes, that was Theresa May

Yes, that was Vladimir Putin

Yes, that was Malcolm Turnbull

No, that was not Angela Merkel

Photo credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images