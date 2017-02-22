Has America Become a Reality Show?

On this week’s second episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf, Colin Kahl, Jacob Weisberg, Rosa Brooks, and David Sanger discuss President Trump’s love for the spotlight. In his first month in office, the commander in chief has aimed to discredit the media, conducted confidential meetings in public spaces, and had to replace his national security advisor. But amid the stream of missteps, the Trump administration has seemed more concerned with the theater of politics rather than actually governing. In light of this, the panel asks the big questions: which reality show most resembles the Trump administration? Which fictional character does the president take after? On the spectrum from Survivor to House of Cards, what world are we living in right now?

The group then searches for optimism amid Trump’s early tenure: what is currently going right in U.S. foreign policy? Disclaimer: it’s not much.

Jacob Weisberg is the chairman and editor-in-chief of The Slate Group. His most recent book is Ronald Reagan: The American Presidents Series: The 40th President, 1981-1989. Follow him on Twitter at: @jacobwe.

Colin Kahl is a contributing editor to FP’s Shadow Government blog. He’s currently a professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in the security studies program, and was previously the deputy assistant to President Barack Obama and national security advisor to Vice President Joe Biden. Follow him on Twitter at: @ColinKahl.

Rosa Brooks is a senior fellow at the New America Foundation and teaches international law, national security, and constitutional law at Georgetown University. She is the author of the newly released book How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything. Follow her on Twitter at: @brooks_rosa.

David Sanger is the national security correspondent for the New York Times and author of Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power. Follow him on Twitter at: @SangerNYT.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter: @djrothkopf.

