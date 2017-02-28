And the Oscar Goes To…

On this week’s episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf, Susan Hennessey, Kori Schake, Rosa Brooks, and new guest Joanna Rothkopf help the ER nerds understand what happened during Sunday’s Oscar snafu. Whether we like it or not, the Oscars, Hollywood, and pop culture in general have become increasingly political, and the star-studded events are now venues for primetime protest. But is this part of a bigger trend? Are politics and entertainment colliding? We do, after all, have a president who was once a reality television host….

The conversation then turns to some more serious talk. We’re only a month into the presidency, but the amount of uncertainty and anxiety that the Trump administration is creating throughout immigrant communities is astounding. As one of the panelists points out, certainty is important when it comes to policy changes, and as of now, we are in the most ambiguous of times.

And speaking of uncertainty, the much anticipated Trump budget proposal is expected to land shortly. With hints that the Department of Defense will receive a major increase in spending and the State Department may face cuts, what else is on the chopping block?

Joanna Rothkopf is features editor at Jezebel. She is also the co-host of the weekly podcast Big Time Dicks. Follow her on Twitter at: @joannarothkopf.

Susan Hennessey is a fellow in national security in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. She is also managing editor of the Lawfare blog. Follow her on Twitter at: @Susan_Hennessey.

Kori Schake is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, where she focuses on military history, and a former foreign-policy advisor to Sen. John McCain. Follow her on Twitter at: @KoriSchake.

Rosa Brooks is a senior fellow at the New America Foundation and teaches international law, national security, and constitutional law at Georgetown University. She is the author of the newly released book How Everything Became War and the Military Became Everything. Follow her on Twitter at: @brooks_rosa.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter at: @djrothkopf.

