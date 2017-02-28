What to Expect to Hear in Tonight’s Address to Congress

On Tuesday night, U.S. President Donald Trump will address both houses of Congress in his first joint address to Congress. The address — which is like a State of the Union in all respects except that it is not technically a State of the Union — is typically used by the U.S. president to present his vision for the coming year, and to call on Congress to see that vision.

Trump’s speech probably won’t be an exception to that, although it may be different in tone. Based on speeches and statements he has made since his inauguration, the address could take on the feel of a campaign speech filtered through the frustration that comes with the responsibilities of governing and doing daily battle with the media.

This is what we expect to hear tonight. (If you are the drinking game type, please feel free to pair each of these with a sip. If you feel that treating this as a drinking game is inappropriate given the gravitas of this situation, feel free to ignore this parenthetical):

The phrase “radical Islamic terrorism.” Much was made by Republicans of U.S. President Barack Obama’s refusal to use the phrase tying terrorism to Islam. Trump has no such qualms, although some around him do — his new National Security Advisor, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, apparently tried to caution Trump against using the phrase, or at least to change it to “radical Islamist terrorism,” which draws more of a distinction between fundamentalist Muslims and the rest of the 1.6 billion Muslims in the world. Some suspect Trump will use it anyway.

Reaffirmation that his stance on immigration is the correct one. Trump ran into some trouble with respect to immigration in his first five weeks in office, what with his ban on individuals from seven Muslim majority countries blocked (for now) and Mexico staying firm in its refusal to pay for a border wall. He may use this speech to note that Americans want his immigration and border policies to be implemented.

Some reference to his margin of Electoral College victory. If he mentioned it in response to a question on anti-Semitism in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he could very well mention it in front of Congress.

A brief explanation of why his victory means Congress should confirm his nominations more quickly. This has been a favorite refrain of U.S. press secretary Sean Spicer at White House press briefings, and Trump could take his opportunity speaking before Congress to say the same.

A brief explanation of why intelligence leaks are a threat to America. Trump may avoid this subject all together, given that it is directly connected to what Trump says is the lesser story — his potential ties to Russia. However, mentioning only the importance of intelligence and the need to stop leaks could be both a chance to repair ties with the intelligence community and to insist to Congress that leaks are indeed more problematic than the president’s potential relationship to Russia.

Insistence that Obamacare will, in time, be repealed and replaced with a better plan. Trump surprised some by his remarks on Monday that “nobody” knew how complicated replacing Obamacare would be. The speech could serve as a corrective to that.

Insistence that the economy will dramatically improve. Trump already took credit on Twitter for how much lower the national debt is now than it was during Obama’s first month in office. The speech could contain some promise of how the economic best is yet to come (and how that will be achieved through bilateral, not multilateral, trade).

“America first.” Last Friday, Trump told the Conservative Political Action Conference that there is no global flag or anthem, and that his job is to consider Americans. This idea could make a verbal appearance tonight.

The country needs to come together. Trump has said that, while he could give his achievements so far in office an “A,” his messaging deserves more of a “C.” Some close to Trump have reportedly suggested the speech will be an optimistic one, reestablishing the president’s tone. And it might be. Alternatively, it might include lines like this, which seem to be calling for America to come together, but in effect call for one part of America to come over to the other.

“We will make America great again.”

“The state of the Union is strong. God bless you, and God bless America.” If Trump stays away from this classic line, all convention is truly out the window.

Correction: This piece originally misidentified the joint address as a State of the Union.

Photo credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images