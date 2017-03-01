Reading rainbow: Take a look inside a book, you might learn something dammit
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
Different sort of list: Non-Western books you should have read.
War on the Rocks’s reading list for the year
And an impressive Vietnam War list from the same outfit
Neil “Comte” deGrasse Tyson’s history of Western culture in 8 books
Capt. Liam Walsh’s very strong list
Retired Navy Capt. Steven Hull’s
Bill Gates’s current five (not as good as Modern War Institute lists)
Short British military list for joint positions
President Barack Obama’s many recommendations
Photo credit: Wikimedia commons