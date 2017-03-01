Is World Cat Day Is the Only Thing That Can Unify Our Fractured World?

Millions around the world went to work Wednesday morning, thinking it was just another Wednesday. Nothing could be further from the truth. Because Wednesday is World Cat Day, a day of fancy feasts, festivities, and sober reflection on the state of the world celebrated by literally dozens of people globally.

(Authors’ note: This is not to be confused with International Cat Day, which is August 8th. Or National Feral Cat Day, which, as readers should already know, is October 16th).

In honor of this prestigious and internationally-recognized holiday, we humbly submit this list of cats with international prestige.

Any of the cats featured in Kedi, a documentary on Istanbul’s cats in select theaters now. Kedi is not paying us to write this, although purr-haps it should. Sorry for the pun. Actually, we don’t a-paw-logize.

Larry, the cat who lives at Downing Street, and whom David Cameron had to leave behind when he resigned after losing the Brexit referendum. He has since said he misses Larry and noted current Prime Minister Theresa May is a dog person, which is catty.

It's 6 years ago today that Larry found his purr-fect fur-ever home at Downing Street – Happy Anniversary Larry! pic.twitter.com/cdF1o6ljRX — Battersea Press Team (@BDCHPressTeam) February 15, 2017

Polish Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s cats, with whom the bachelor apparently spends the evenings as he plans new fights with Brussels and watches television shows. Anyway, one of the cats is pictured here leading a poll in trustworthiness among more Polish politicians:

🆘‼️😂🐱 Politics can be so simple! pic.twitter.com/EHiaVWzzen — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) January 14, 2017

Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen’s cats, Xiang Xiang (think tank) and Ah Tsai, with whom she posted cat videos while running for office and who may have been with her as she spoke to then-president-elect Donald Trump, thereby threatening the One China policy.

Pre-election fight of Tsai Ing-wen's two cats for the first cat position

(nah, old photo.) pic.twitter.com/9gCZknv04F — Kris Cheng (@krislc) January 15, 2016

Julian Assange’s Cat: Emerging from Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s international game of cat-and-mouse with western spy agencies is Embassy Cat. Assange enlisted a feline friend to keep him company as he stows away in the Ecuadorian embassy in London indefinitely to avoid extradition to Sweden.

Just another meow-nic Monday! 😸 A post shared by Embassy Cat (@embassycat) on May 23, 2016 at 5:01am PDT

He even has his own Twitter account. And, of course, his own business attire:

I'm not even kidding. Assange's cat is now wearing a collar and tie. pic.twitter.com/ZdaMeRS3aW — NickdMiller (@NickdMiller) November 14, 2016

For the bargain bin price of $20, readers can enjoy Embassy Cat themselves by purchasing this Embassy Cat mouse pad from Wikileaks online shopping portal. Or this strangely ominous t-shirt:

We’re confident the NSA will track the order’s shipping and handling very closely for you.

Finally, here are not one but 14 cats who bear an eerie resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin, all of whom are worth knowing, none of whom have reported ties to Trump’s presidential campaign.

Honorable Mention: In the spirit of bipartisanship, FP would also like to highlight a dog on International Cat Day: Air Chief Marshal Foo Foo. Thailand’s crown prince (and now king) promoted his third wife’s miniature white poodle to a senior ranking in the Thai Royal Air Force, though it remains unclear what role Foo Foo played in the country’s 2014 military coup.

Bonus Story: In 2007, then-U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Ralph “Skip” Boyce recounted a gala in which Foo Foo was in attendance. “Foo Foo was present at the event, dressed in formal evening attire complete with paw mitts,” Boyce wrote in a cable leaked by Embassy Cat affiliate organization Wikileaks. “And at one point during the band’s second number, he jumped up onto the head table and began lapping from the guests’ water glasses, including my own.” Bold move, Foo Foo.

Photo credit: VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images