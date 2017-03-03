OK, just what does a military professional profess? (Best Defense contest round III)

Tom: I fear that some of our contest entries use “professional” when they mean “expert” or “team member” or just “a person of good character.” A professional should be more than that — someone who learns a body of knowledge, passes barriers to entry, is judged by peers, and meets certain agreed-upon standards of knowledge, skill and character. The last item below (written for “War on the Rocks”) captures this.

A professional does:

1. The right thing

2. At the right time

3. For the right reasons.

Matthew Collins

1. Win Wars. Nobody is paying you for a noble effort.

2. Don’t do Evil. You will be tempted, but don’t. Rules of engagement matter and torture is a clumsy shortcut that will damage you and your guys as much as it damages the people you think deserve it.

3. Try to make the world a better place, when you can. You are not going to fix every problem in one tour or deployment. Don’t let the fact that you can’t do everything stop you from doing something.

4. Tell the boss when you can’t. The world is full of tragedy and wicked problems. Some are beyond fixing. The boss deserves your honesty, even if he doesn’t want it. He deserves your loyalty, because he is the boss. Salute the rank, not the man

SSG Brian Christopher Darling, New Jersey Army National Guard

In one word, what the military professional “professes” is leadership. Samuel Huntington discussed the qualifications for being a military professional in his book The Soldier and the State, but restricted the definition to those commissioned officers whose primary mission was the application of violence. As the Army has recently, I would expand the category to include all service members and civilians fulfilling the national security needs of the nation.

There are certain media through which a military professional should be expected to “profess” leadership. There is a burgeoning community of military writers online, discussing and developing doctrine on topics from the Army professional ethic to the role megacities will play in the future employment of military force. These platforms are available at every echelon of service, and many Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen are finding their voices and using them to grow and develop their service cultures.

“Celerfrog”

Military professionals work first as a team, of a team, and leading a team, even when apart from that team.

Lt. Col. Tom McDermott, Australian Army

‘War is complex, so our concepts of the military must seek clarity through simplicity. War is our purpose, and only one thing really matters: the interaction between force and will. Professional militaries exist to apply or threaten force to induce others to do our will. All else is distracting noise.

People too often blithely assert that war is the continuation of politics by other means. This is true, but war is never the same as other means. It is a gestalt entity in itself, acting without morality or compunction once unleashed. It can be leveraged, but never controlled. Those who espouse war’s virtues would do well to remember this.

One practice helps leverage war: strategy. Strategy links national interest with force through tactics. Without strategy, war runs wild. This unequal dialogue between civilian and military is our savior in a challenging world. It is a sword to be sharpened.

CDR Daniel Thomassen, Royal Norwegian Navy

Military professionals are committed to competence, character, teamwork, and becoming the guardians of their people and laws. Competence in war fighting is an autonomous professional skill that requires perpetual training, study and innovation. It is applying appropriate military means to achieve political ends, while thinking critically and weighing the risk to the value of the objective. Character is moral integrity and courage. It is commitment to excellence and justice, and being willing to go into harm’s way, while inflicting minimum collateral damage. Teamwork is leading by example and trusting each other’s intentions, while caring for your fellow brothers and sisters in arms. These obligations to protect selflessly and skillfully are the foundations of the vital social contract between society and the loyal soldier, whose application of violence in defense of the state and its people must be deemed legal, necessary, and justified. These military professionals are the guardians from Plato’s Republic.

Lt. Col. Eric Chandler, USAF (Ret.)

Anger Isn’t Passion: Somebody screwed up, so I let them have it. And they improved. So I applied the anger template to most situations and whole groups of people. But here’s the thing: Anger does not equal passion for excellence. It’s like the pilot who yanks the plane around thinking that makes them aggressive. You’re aggressive with your brain, not the stick and rudder.

Years ago, people screamed at me until I memorized a quote by Rommel. Later, I worked hard and tried to be an “example to your men.” But I wasn’t always “tactful and well-mannered.” And I sure didn’t “avoid excessive sharpness or harshness of voice, which usually indicates the man who has shortcomings of his own to hide.” The leaders I admired most were unfailingly calm. Never got flustered. I forgot this: The only person who needs to wear diapers is the one who crapped their pants.

Tom: And not entered, instead from “War on the Rocks” (which is why it is 15 words over the contest limit of 150 words):

Brig. Mick Ryan, Australian Army

“The U.S. Army 2013 approach with five elements and Orme’s four characteristics provides a guide to what the characteristics of the military profession might be in a contemporary sense. Using this as foundational material, I propose that there are four elements that comprise the enduring nature of the military profession. These are: expertise, stewardship, corporateness, and service to the state… Like war, the profession of arms reflects a duality. It is a profession that is constantly evolving as society and technology changes, but it is also a profession that has enduring features. This article, in reviewing the modern development of the profession, has proposed four enduring features of the profession of arms. But, understanding these only provides us with a partial understanding of how we might prepare our people for contemporary and future conflicts. We must also appreciate how the profession changes over time, what that means for military education and training. Importantly, we must understand what is driving changes in the profession of arms.”

