Reliefs, firings, suspensions and such
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
— A government sniper had a negligent discharge during a speech by the French president. He hit a waiter and a railroad employee. We wish him well on his new assignment, probably on a remote island in the South Atlantic.
— The commander of the hospital at Ft. Bragg was put on double-secret probation.
— The British army tweeted this: “Army husband and wife make history when Lt Col Gill Wilkinson of 154 Regt RLC handed over command to her husband Lt Col Alan Wilkinson.”
— As expected the skipper of the Navy cruiser that grounded in Tokyo Bay was thrown overboard.
Photo credit: HOWARD PYLE/Harper’s Magazine/Wikimedia Commons