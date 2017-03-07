Well done, Canada

The chief chaplain of the Canadian military appointed an advisor on indigenous religions. Good for him. Anything that attends to the spiritual needs of soldiers is a good move, and also probably helps unit cohesion down the road.

It reminded me of an evening a couple of decades ago when my wife and I took our kids to the Crow Fair’s opening ceremonies. The color guard was made up of Native Americans who had served in the military. There we were, perhaps four miles from the Little Bighorn battlefield, and these people were there in the uniforms of the U.S, military, proud of who they were and what they had done. (And yes, I know the role Crow scouts played at Little Bighorn.) After the ceremony, we were politely advised that it was time for tourists to leave, which we did.

Photo credit: GRAEME ROBERTSON/Getty Images