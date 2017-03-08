Best Defense contest: Trump crisis predictions that haven’t happened yet
-
There’s a good John Hiatt song by that name, by the way.
But for those keeping score in our contest to pick President Donald Trump’s first foreign policy crisis, these are the ones that haven’t happened yet.
Russia, January 2017
U.S, terrorism, January 2017
Jerusalem, end of January/beginning of February
North Korea, late January/February
North Korea, February 2017
China, February, 2017
China, February 2017 (specifically South China Sea)
Israel/Palestine, February 2017
Germany, February 2017
Iran, February 2017
Eastern Europe, February 2017
Ukraine — Late February (Russian induced on Ukraine territory)
That said, y’all made a lot of predictions for March. And we’ve got a few weeks to go.
