Behind the Latest WikiLeaks Dump: New News?

On this week’s episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf, Susan Hennessey, and David Sanger discuss the latest on all things intel and cyber. WikiLeaks just dumped a whole trove of CIA documents outlining methods and techniques used by the agency to hack into smartphones, cameras, computers, and other devices. Is this latest document dump from the infamous whistleblower organization cause for concern? Or are most of the details from these documents old news?

And speaking of hacking, the panel then shifts focus to President Trump’s allegations that Obama tapped phones in the Trump Towers prior to the election. With no substantive evidence and no understanding of executive power (not to mention the fact that the president can’t just request to listen in on certain people), why would Trump make such an impulsive accusation?

Susan Hennessey is a fellow in national security in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. She is also managing editor of the Lawfare blog. Follow her on Twitter at: @Susan_Hennessey.

David Sanger is the national security correspondent for the New York Times and author of Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power. Follow him on Twitter at: @SangerNYT.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter at: @djrothkopf.

