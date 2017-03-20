Comey: Yes, We’re Investigating Possible Ties Between Trump and Russia

FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday that the bureau has since July been examining the Russian campaign to meddle in the 2016 American election, and that the federal probe includes an investigation of any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin effort.

“The FBI as part of our counterintelligence mission is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts,” Comey told the House Intelligence Committee.

Comey’s confirmation of the ongoing investigation was an extraordinary acknowledgement.

Speculation about an FBI investigation has roiled Washington and cast a cloud over President Donald Trump’s first months in office.

Democrats on the committee, led by ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), sought to tease out what the FBI and the NSA know about any possible ties between Trump advisers and the Kremlin, but in a public hearing Comey could say little about the ongoing investigation.

Republicans on the panel, meanwhile, sought to push the inquiry in a different direction, ignoring the revelation that the president’s campaign is under investigation and focusing instead on the leaks of classified information about contacts between Trump administration officials and Russia.

Trump has railed against the congressional investigation as an attempt to undermine his legitimacy, and on Monday took to Twitter to attack the probe. Trump called the notion that he had colluded with Russia “FAKE NEWS” and said allegations about his connections to Russia had been concocted by Democrats “as an excuse for running a terrible campaign.”

“The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information,” Trump wrote. “Must find leaker now!”

Republican representatives took up the president’s line of attack, with Rep. Thomas Rooney (R-Fla.) and Rep Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) focusing their questioning on leaks of classified information. (Gowdy himself appears to have accidentally released the name of a CIA source in 2015 in connection with the Benghazi Committee.)

In a round of questions with NSA Director Michael Rogers, Rooney argued that such leaks harm national security and may threaten the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a key statute authorizing overseas signals intercept. Rooney contended such leaks harm trust in the legal process to obtain a warrant for foreign intelligence surveillance.

Trump has levelled explosive allegations against his predecessor, claiming on Twitter that President Obama ordered phones at Trump Tower be tapped. “I have no information that supports those tweets,” Comey said, adding the the Department of Justice does not, either. The NSA also said that it has no evidence to support those claims.

After those claims were publicly debunked, the White House suggested that British intelligence may have spied on Trump. Rogers seconded British intelligence’s dismissal of those claims as “nonsense” and “utterly ridiculous,” but added that the intelligence relationship is strong enough to weather the spat.

The FBI probe into Russian meddling reportedly includes three separate investigations being carried out by the Washington, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco field offices. The Washington office is reportedly heading the counterintelligence investigation, which is examining contacts, possible collusion, and financial ties between the Trump team and Russia.

Pittsburgh agents are reportedly attempting to determine who broke into the computer systems at the Democratic National Committee and leaked stolen documents to WikiLeaks.

The San Francisco office agents are investigating the online persona known as Guccifer 2.0, which American intelligence officials have described as a front for Russian intelligence to publish stolen documents.

Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images