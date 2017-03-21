Book Talk: “Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf”

On this week’s episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf sits down with the New York Times’s Pentagon correspondent, Helene Cooper, to discuss her latest book, Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

In part I of this conversation, Cooper discusses the unique and testing journey that the first female president of Liberia has endured, and how she came to power. From the Ebola crisis to fighting government corruption, from her ability to converse with both global elite and African politicians, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has been through it all. But her rule has not been without controversy or tumult. With upcoming Liberian elections in October 2017, this could be the first peaceful transition of power that the West African country has experienced. Will Sirleaf’s changes in political culture take root and live on through her successor?

Helene Cooper is a Pentagon correspondent for the New York Times. She is also the author of the newly released book, Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Follow her on Twitter at: @helenecooper.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter: @djrothkopf.

