Breaking: Shots Fired, Bridge Attack: Scotland Yard Treats as ‘Terrorist Incident’ in London

A dozen people were apparently injured and one assailant gunned down by police near the British Parliament, in what London police are calling a “firearms incident” on Wednesday.

Scotland Yard said it was treating this as a “terrorist incident” until receiving information to the contrary, and put out a statement asking people to avoid a substantial section of London “to allow the emergency services to deal with the ongoing incident.” Commander B.J. Harrington said at a briefing that there is an ongoing investigation by the counter-terrorism command underway and asked citizens to come forward with any information they might have. At present, those who monitor pro-Islamic State channels have seen “chatter,” but, so far, no claims.

The London Ambulance Service declared a “major incident.” A junior doctor at St. Thomas’s Hospital said one woman is dead, and many others have been hurt. London Mayor Sadiq Khan released a statement thanking the police and emergency services, and urging his citizens to follow the Metropolitan Police for more information.

MPs were told a “police officer has been stabbed” and that the “alleged assailant was shot by armed police.”

It is as yet unclear whether there is one incident or two — there are reports of violence outside of Parliament and also by Westminster Bridge, where a car reportedly drove into people before driving into the railings of the Palace of Westminster. Short footage of the aftermath was provided by former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who was on the scene.

Wednesday was a busy day for Parliament, with question time for the prime minister, which means the chambers would have been full. House of Commons business has been suspended.

A Reuters photographer near the incident said large bangs were heard near Westminster and at least a dozen are injured. While at present it is unclear exactly what happened, a London-based journalist said shots were fired and that journalists were confined to the press gallery in the parliamentary building (they were asked to leave the press gallery at 5 pm local time).

Shots fired outside Parliament. Loud explosion then shooting. Man lying shot outside gates to Parliament. Gun shots outside, Frightening. — Christopher Hope (@christopherhope) March 22, 2017

Another said at least one person was being treated. Witnesses reported seeing a man with a knife in the grounds. A dozen armed police in non-standard gear are in the building.

No. 10 Downing Street released a statement saying Prime Minister Theresa May is “safe and at work,” though it didn’t specify where she was.

Buckingham Palace shut its gates following the attack. Queen Elizabeth II is inside.

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of the terror attacks in Brussels that killed 32 and injured over hundreds.

