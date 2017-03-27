You so smart? Then this job is for you.

I don’t qualify. There were six kids in my family, and I’m the only one without an advanced degree. (Others are: MBA, PhD, law, MD, law.) So this job is all yours. I actually think lots of Best Defense readers would enjoy this gig.

Research professor (Open rank)

The Center on the Future of War in the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University invites applications for a full-time research professor. Rank will be commensurate with experience and qualifications. This is a full-time, benefits-eligible, fiscal year (July-June) appointment with no tenure implications. Subsequent annual renewal is possible contingent upon satisfactory performance, availability of resources, and the needs of the university. Anticipated start date is July 1, 2017. The salary is $70,000 per year and includes benefits.

This position links strategic design and planning for the Center with support for individual research, collaborative projects, course design, teaching, and programming. The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated, excellent researcher, and writer with an interdisciplinary orientation who is significantly engaged in issues of war, conflict, human rights, and international politics.

This is an exciting position for the right candidate which offers significant opportunities to pursue academic and policy research and writing while also contributing to a new interdisciplinary institution that links ASU, one of the most innovative public research universities, with New America, one of the country’s most dynamic and influential think tanks. The successful candidate will be expected to participate in and/or be responsible for: designing and implementing individual and collaborative research projects on a variety of issues (human rights, law of war, non-state actors, conflict and international development, regional issues, refugees, drones, gender, and conflict, etc.); designing and teaching courses for the online MA in Global Security; supervising students; publishing op-eds, essays, and articles in academic and popular journals; developing ideas for new research; developing grant proposals; and generally supporting the work of the Center at ASU, in D.C. and elsewhere.

Minimum qualifications: Advanced professional degree (MA, JD, etc.); 1-3 years’ experience in a relevant academic discipline (sociology, political science, anthropology, law, history, etc.) or professional pursuit (journalism, law, international development, etc.); demonstrated skills in research, writing, and publication.

Desired qualifications: Terminal advanced degree (PhD, JD, MD, etc.); 4+ years’ experience in a relevant academic discipline (sociology, political science, anthropology, law, history, etc.) or professional pursuit (journalism, law, international development, etc.); demonstrated skills in research, writing and substantive publication record.

To apply, please submit the following application materials to https://academicjobsonline.org/ajo/jobs/8943

– a letter of application stating qualifications, experience, research plans, and teaching interests;

– a complete curriculum vitae;

– a writing sample; and

– contact information (including email) for two references.

Initial deadline for review of complete applications is April 25, 2017; if not filled, review of complete application will continue every two weeks thereafter until the search is closed. This is a paperless search; only electronic materials will be accepted. A background check is required for employment.

Arizona State University is a VEVRAA Federal Contractor and an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other basis protected by

Further Info:

https://pgs.clas.asu.edu/

Sarah Beth Cushing; sbecushing@asu.edu

480-965-2065

School of Politics and Global Studies

PO Box 873902

Tempe, AZ 85287-3902

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons