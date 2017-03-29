Has Moscow Already Taken Down the Trump Administration?

On this week’s first episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf, Susan Hennessey, David Sanger, and Kori Schake discuss the latest revelations into the Russian interference investigations. With headlines spiking left and right about possible collusion between campaign advisors and Moscow’s spies, Devin Nunes’s obstruction on the House Intelligence Committee, and Jared Kushner’s mysterious meetings with Russian bankers, there’s a lot to sort through and keep track of. The E.R. team dissects the most recent allegations to try and piece together the remaining questions.

Susan Hennessey is a fellow in national security in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. She is also managing editor of the Lawfare blog. Follow her on Twitter at: @Susan_Hennessey.

Kori Schake is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, where she focuses on military history, and a former foreign-policy advisor to Sen. John McCain. Follow her on Twitter at: @KoriSchake.

David Sanger is the national security correspondent for the New York Times and author of Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power. Follow him on Twitter at: @SangerNYT.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter at: @djrothkopf.

