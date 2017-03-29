Hats off to ARMY magazine

I just gots to pause to say how impressed I am with ARMY magazine nowadays. It is good to see a military magazine running on all cylinders, and I think ARMY is doing that.

The April issue has good articles on leadership by James Dubik and Donald Vandergriff. It has an odd, sad, and illuminating piece on Native Americans from Maine who enlisted in the Army and fought in World War I. There’s a good meditation on Ulysses S. Grant and William T. Sherman, the two “failures” who won the Civil War. Plus a bunch of articles on World War I. For dessert, there are good book reviews.

Well done.

Image credit: AUSA.org