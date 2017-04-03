Navy to civilian leadership: Screw off

Speaking of admirals, the Navy, apparently in defiance of Congress, quietly promoted one of its admirals who had retired after running afoul of an Inspector General investigation.

As Eliot Cohen has written, in our system, civilian leadership has a right to be wrong. Once there has been a discussion and the civilian decision is clear, military leaders need to salute smartly and move out, even if they think the decision is wrong.

I think somebody needs to be slam dunked for this sneaky move. You may think it a small thing, but that is the way a culture erodes.

Photo credit: Defense.gov