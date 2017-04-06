No, it was smart to take Kushner to Iraq
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
-
I’ve seen a lot of criticism of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford for inviting First Son-in-Law Jared Kushner along on a trip to Iraq.
I disagree. At the very least, Dunford got to know Kushner a bit, and Kushner likely learned a bit about the U.S. military. It’s not ideal, but it is reality.
As Kori “What’s the Story?” Schake observed in a tweet, the Pentagon didn’t make Kushner powerful. President Donald Trump did. Dunford is just dealing with the cards a malign fate has dealt him.
Photo credit: Department of Defense