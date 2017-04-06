Trump Turns on Assad, Strikes Air Base With Flurry of Cruise Missiles

President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on a Syrian airbase late Thursday in reprisal for a deadly chemical weapons attack this week by the regime of Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad, a stark reversal from the president’s formerly stand-off approach to the six-year old civil war.

Two U.S. Navy warships launched over 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Al-Shayrat air base in Homs, home to both Syrian and Russian warplanes. Tuesday’s sarin gas attack, which killed more than 70 and injured more than 300, was launched from there. One official told FP that the base was struck in multiple locations, and American military officials warned the Russian government of the impending attack, giving them time to move assets and troops away from the base.

There is no indication if the Russians informed their Syrian allies of the attack, what targets were hit, or the number of potential casualties on the ground.

The strike increases overnight the U.S. involvement in the civil war in Syria, and could put hundreds of U.S. soldiers in northern Syria at risk, as they train and equip Syrian Arab and Kurdish fighters preparing to assault the Islamic State capital of Raqqa.

But it’s not clear exactly what the administration seeks to achieve in Syria — just a week ago, it signalled a willingness to let Assad continue in power — or why a limited strike on a single airfield would somehow change the calculus of the Syrian leader, who has deployed every weapon in his arsenal to crush the uprising that began in 2011.

The legal authority for the strikes is also unclear. The 2001 Authorization for the Use of Military Force, under which the United States conducts counterterror strikes in the region, applies to terrorist groups, not states. The administration could point to legal justifications drafted during the Obama administration for the 2011 intervention in Libya, which allows for unilateral, punitive strikes on humanitarian grounds. But some lawmakers — citing Trump’s own long-held positions — said that Congress must authorize deeper U.S. involvement against the Syrian regime.

President Trump said Thursday evening in a televised address that the strike on the airbase was in the “vital national security interest of the U.S. to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”

Tuesday’s attack in Idlib was at least the fourth time that Syria has used chemical weapons since the beginning of the civil war, and Trump vociferously opposed any U.S. action against Assad before he was president. In addition to proposing budget cuts for U.N. programs that monitor chemical weapons programs like Syria’s, the Trump administration has also banned Syrian civilians fleeing Assad’s violence from entering the United States.

Trump authorized the strike after being briefed on the target by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis earlier in the day. The cruise missile strike was on the more limited end of the range of options that secretary Mattis presented the president, a military official said. Trump is in the middle of a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Palm Beach, Fla., resort.

Russia’s deputy U.N. envoy, Vladimir Safronkov, warned Washington Thursday not to strike Syrian government targets. “We have to think about negative consequences, and all the responsibility if military action occurred will be on shoulders of those who initiated such doubtful and tragic enterprise,” Safronkov told reporters.

The United States, Britain, and France proposed a U.N. Security Council resolution on Thursday condemning the chemical attack, but a vote was postponed after disagreements with the Russian delegation, which has veto power.

In a joint statement, senators John McCain (R.-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the operation “sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin’s Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs.”

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said the strikes “send a clear signal that the United States will stand up for internationally accepted norms and rules against the use of chemical weapons.”

He added, however, “any longer-term or larger military operation in Syria by the Trump Administration will need to be done in consultation with the Congress.”

Photo Credit: U.S. Navy