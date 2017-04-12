Annals of the Narrative: Who owns time?
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military for the Washington Post from 2000 through 2008. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
According to James Gleick, “The rules of time travel have been written not by scientists but by storytellers.”
The narrator owns the narrative. And who owns the narrative owns the time.
This frustrates some people, and sometimes they kill the narrator. But oddly enough, that doesn’t transfer control.
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons