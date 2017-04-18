Book Talk: The Retreat of Western Liberalism

On this week’s first episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf sits down with the Financial Times’s chief U.S. commentator and columnist, Ed Luce, to discuss Luce’s latest book, The Retreat of Western Liberalism, out on June 13 in the U.S. In his book, Luce argues that the withdrawal from and diminution of Western liberalism has been cooking for some time. Yes recent political shifts (i.e. Trump, Le Pen, Putin) have made us wary of democratic institutions, but middle class disenchantment with liberalism has been on the wane — a trend bound to continue. Thus, our present crisis shouldn’t come quite as much of a shock as many are making it out to be.

Taking a step back from the daily news, Rothkopf and Luce have a conversation about the deep-rooted shifts in our political culture and what this means for our future, for liberalism, and Western values as a whole.

Ed Luce is the Financial Times’s chief U.S. commentator and columnist based in Washington, D.C. He is also the author of the forthcoming book, The Retreat of Western Liberalism, out June 13. Follow him on Twitter at: @EdwardGLuce.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. He is also the author of the forthcoming book, The Great Questions of Tomorrow, out on April 18. Follow him on Twitter: @djrothkopf.

Tune in, now twice a week, to FP’s The E.R.

Subscribe to The E.R. and Global Thinkers podcasts on iTunes.